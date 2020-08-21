Refinery can't hide behind pseudonym for renewable energy program exemption

A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. made public on Thursday its denial of a small refinery’s motion bid to use a pseudonym in a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its exemption status from a renewable energy program.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled against Kern Oil & Refining Co bid to keep its identity secret while challenging the agency’s granting of waiver requests nationwide to small refineries from the Clean Air Act’s Renewable Fuel Standard (RFP) program, citing the public’s interest in lawsuits against the government.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hdTja1