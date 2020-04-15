SCOTUS requests N.J.'s response to PennEast Pipeline challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the state of New Jersey to respond to PennEast Pipeline Company LLC’s petition asking the high court to hear its appeal of a lower court ruling that denied the joint venture’s bid to access property over which the state claims an interest to build a $1 billion natural gas pipeline.

The court gave New Jersey and more than half-a-dozen of its government branches named in PennEast’s February writ of certiorari a month to file a response in the appeal involving a dispute over the exercise of the 1938 Natural Gas Act (NGA), which gives the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) authority to review and approve natural gas projects.

