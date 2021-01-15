Spanish-speaking Boston residents say EPA discriminated in review process

A community group on Thursday accused the Environmental Protection Agency in Boston federal court of violating the civil rights of a Spanish-speaking community by failing to investigate claims that state regulators refused to provide them with proper interpretation services to partake in the permitting process of planned electrical infrastructure near their homes.

Greenroots, Inc and the Conservation Law Foundation say the EPA violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act when it refused to act on the residents’ complaint that more than half-a-dozen public meetings held to review Eversource’s East Eagle substation project, in East Boston, have discriminated against their national origins because adequate Spanish language translations of documents and presentations were not provided.

