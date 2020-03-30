State judge blocks Colorado city's bid to halt oil development due to coronavirus

A state judge has issued a temporary restraining order that pauses plans by a Denver suburb government to suspend extractive operations at oil wells so as to protect residents most at risk from the coronavirus from toxic gases that can be released when operating the wells.

District Court Judge Robert Kiesnowski Jr in Broomfield, Colorado, enjoined on Friday the city and county of Broomfield from issuing a planned public health order that would have prevented Extraction Oil & Gas Inc from conducting upcoming flowback operations on 18 oil wells, saying Extraction had provided ample evidence the move was politically motivated and would harm the company.

