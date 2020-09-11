Steel co enters nationwide permit debate in new lawsuit to deter Texas pipeline

A Texas steel company has asked a federal court in Beaumont, Texas, to halt the construction of a crude oil pipeline projected to cross its property, arguing that the same reasoning that led to the suspension of a permit in Montana for the Keystone XL oil pipeline should apply to its case.

Optimus Steel on Thursday sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Jefferson Southern Star Pipeline (JSSP), alleging that the Corps should revoke the permit it issued to JSSP by the same logic in an April ruling in Montana federal court that vacated, on federal environmental law grounds, its Nationwide Permit 12 (NWP-12).

