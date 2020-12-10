Transco urges court to dismiss nuns' religious freedom lawsuit over pipeline

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company (Transco) is urging a federal judge in Pennsylvania to toss a lawsuit by Catholic nuns who say the company should pay them damages for defiling the sacred nature of their property in eastern Pennsylvania with a natural gas pipeline it built there.

Transco, a unit of Williams Cos Inc, asked the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday to dismiss claims by the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, a religious order whose sisters say that the building of a section of the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline on their land in Lancaster County violates their religious practice under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA).

