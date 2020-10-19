Tribes ask court to shut down Dakota Access pipeline until enviro review is done

Indian tribes are asking a federal court in Washington D.C. to keep Energy Transfer LP from operating its embattled Dakota Access crude oil pipeline in central South Dakota until a year-long review of its impact on the environment is completed.

The tribes, including the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, on Friday asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to order the Dallas-based pipeline operator to suspend operations of the pipeline’s segment under Lake Ohae, pending completion of an environmental review it ordered in March citing violations of federal environmental laws.

