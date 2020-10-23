Venezuela's PDVSA sues U.S. for hundreds of millions of dollars over green-fuel tax credits

A unit of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela is suing the United States in Houston federal court to seek the reimbursement of several hundred millions of dollars it says it overpaid in taxes between 2005 and 2011.

PDV Holding, Inc in a lawsuit on Thursday said that the Internal Revenue Service wrongly refused in 2017 to refund its subsidiary CITGO Petroleum Corporation for income taxes that the agency erroneously collected after the company adjusted its corporate income tax returns to account for a green-fuel tax credit.

