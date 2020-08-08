Texas federal judge says insurer right to deny coverage for well to nowhere

A federal judge in Texas ruled on Friday that an insurer was right to deny coverage to a Texan oil and gas contractor that caused another company to lose $1.7 million because it dug a well in the state’s eastern portion that was too shallow to be of any use.

U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas sided with the Kinsale Insurance Company in its lawsuit against the pair of oil companies, ETOPSI Oil & Gas and McBride Operating, concluding that the insurer had rightly judged the property damage fell under an exception to its coverage.

