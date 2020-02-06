IN BRIEF: Davis Wright Tremaine nabs FERC-focused team from Alston & Bird

A group of six lawyers from Alston & Bird with a practice that focuses on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regulatory matters have moved to Davis Wright Tremaine (DWT) to strengthen its energy practice, the Seattle-based firm said.

Long-time Alston & Bird partners Sean Atkins and Michael Kunselman will join DWT’s Washington, D.C. office as partners, the firm said on Wednesday, along with Andrea Wolfman, who headed FERC’s enforcement office from 2000 to 2002. Atkins has over two decades of experience before FERC.

