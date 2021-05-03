Enviros sue over Army Corps' new nationwide permit for oil, gas lines

Environmental groups sued the Army Corps of Engineers in Great Falls, Montana federal court on Monday, alleging that the body failed to consider environmental harms including on endangered species when it re-issued a nationwide permit to build oil and gas pipelines across streams.

The Center for Biological Diversity, the Sierra Club and others make claims that the Corps’ reissuance in January of Nationwide Permit 12 (NWP 12) violates the Endangered Species Act (ESA) – echoing arguments that resulted last year in Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in the same court briefly canceling a previous iteration of the construction permit. The lawsuit comes as the Biden administration has said it would review NWP 12 to align it with its environmental agenda.

