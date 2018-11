WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Polish gas firm PGNiG expects to sign one or two more contracts for liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to Poland, as the country seeks to reduce dependence on Russian fuel, PGNiG Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak said.

Earlier on Thursday, PGNiG said it had signed a 24-year deal on LNG supplies with Cheniere Marketing International.