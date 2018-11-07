Poland's PGNiG to sign another deal for LNG supplies from U.S.- CEO

JASTRZEBIE ZDROJ, Poland, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s gas firm PGNiG will sign another agreement for liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the United States on Thursday, its Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak said, as the country seeks to reduce dependence on Russian fuel.

Poland consumes around 17 bcm of gas annually, more than half of which comes from Russia’s Gazprom under a long-term deal that expires in 2022.

State-run PGNiG does not intend to extend the agreement, it has previously said, and has taken steps to secure supplies elsewhere after that date.

In October it finalised the terms of a deal to buy LNG from U.S. company Venture Global LNG and a year ago it signed a mid-term deal with UK firm Centrica LNG Co Ltd on nine LNG shipments in 2018-2022.

“Tomorrow we are signing an agreement with the Americans on LNG supplies,” Wozniak told reporters.

PGNiG will hold a press conference on Thursday morning hosting U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who is visiting Poland, Ukraine and other eastern European countries as the Trump administration seeks to offer them alternatives to buying coal and gas from Russia.

Polish officials have repeatedly said that Warsaw pays too much for Gazprom’s gas and have opposed a Russian plan to build a new gas pipeline across the Baltic Sea, saying it is aimed at strengthening its dominant market position in the region. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)