Q&A: Int'l arbitration expert on Alberta's threat of 'slam-dunk' case v. USA over Keystone veto

Alberta’s Premier Jason Kenney said that the Canadian province, which has an equity in the now-canceled Keystone XL pipeline, may seek compensation under investor-protection provisions still in effect under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Kenney in a Facebook Live broadcast Tuesday called the potential case a “slam dunk” after the United States “retroactively remove(d) regulatory approval on the basis of which an investment was made.” The U.S. has never lost a NAFTA investor-state dispute.

