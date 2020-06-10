Westlaw News
June 10, 2020 / 8:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Pacificorp to pay $3.4 million to settle U.S. claims over Oregon fire

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

Electric utility Pacificorp has agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice to pay $3.4 million to settle claims that a failure of its equipment caused a 2018 fire in southern Oregon that burned nearly 1,900 acres of federal, state and private land.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday settled with the Portland-based utility over the Aug. 22, 2018 Ramsey Canyon Fire that erupted near a Pacificorp transmission line in Eagle Point, Oregon and cost the U.S. more than $4.8 million to suppress and in damages.

