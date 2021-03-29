U.S. announces plan to deploy 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has set a goal to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, vastly expanding the industry, according to a release from the U.S. Commerce Department on Monday.

The plan is part of Biden’s broader effort to rapidly transition the U.S. economy to net zero greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change, a politically controversial agenda that Republicans say could bring economic ruin but which Democrats say can create jobs while protecting the environment. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis Editing by Marguerita Choy)