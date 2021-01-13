Enbridge rejects Michigan governor's notice it must shut down Line 5

Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc has said it will not comply with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s notice ordering it to shut down its Line 5 in May after terminating the easement for the oil and natural gas dual pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac in northern Michigan.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Enbridge’s executive vice president Vern Yu informed Michigan’s governor of “Enbridge’s Rejection” of a November notice that requires it to cease operating the pipeline by May 12. Yu says in the missive “that the State lacks the authority to terminate or revoke” the easement, a move that it says would wrongfully displace the role of the federal pipeline administrator.

