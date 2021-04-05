FERC names enviro lawyer, ex-Manchin aide to top roles

As the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission increases its focus on renewable energy in the Biden era, the agency’s chairman on Monday appointed lawyers with industry and climate advocacy credentials to two top positions.

FERC Chairman Richard Glick appointed Kim Smaczniak, a senior lawyer with Earthjustice, as special counsel and Sarah Venuto, an executive with Duke Energy and a former natural gas industry lobbyist, as director of the office of external affairs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/39LIJFp