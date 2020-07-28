Utilities sue feds over opening of new spectrum for Wi-Fi, citing threat to mission-critical comms

Utilities associations have sued the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in federal appeals court over the regulator’s opening of a new chunk of communications spectrum band for Wi-Fi usage, alleging the move will impair their ability to monitor their electric grid.

The Utilities Technology Council, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and the American Public Power Association petitioned on Monday the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to review the FCC’s opening of the 6 gGigaHertz (GHz) spectrum band, a decision it claims was taken arbitrarily and capriciously.

