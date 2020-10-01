Wyoming defends BLM's coal-leasing plan against green legal attack

A federal district judge allowed the state of Wyoming on Thursday to intervene in a lawsuit in Great Falls, Montana that seeks to annul a plan by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for the extraction of up to 5.7 billion tons of coal in both Montana and Wyoming.

The United States’ top coal-producing state told the court in a filing made public on Thursday that it should have a say in the case because claims by the Sierra Club and others that the BLM plan violates the National Environmental Policy Act and a 2018 court order are a costly “interruption” to its coal-leasing activities in the state’s north. Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris agreed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cMVLD3