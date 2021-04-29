Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. News

White House evaluating reported energy attack in Washington last year

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House is aware of a media report on Thursday about a potential energy attack near the compound last year but could not provide or confirm any details, a White House spokeswoman told reporters.

The White House was working closely with various U.S. departments and agencies to evaluate any situation, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre added.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; additional reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

