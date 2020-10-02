Enviros ask judge to cancel permit for $9.4 bln plastic plant near historic cemeteries

A Washington D.C. federal court should cancel a water-quality permit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued to a subsidiary of a Taiwanese plastics company that is proposing to build a $9.4 billion petrochemical complex in eastern Louisiana, environmentalist and neighborhood groups have told the court.

The Center for Biological Diversity, RISE St. James and others said on Thursday in a motion for summary judgment that the Corps ignored how the Formosa Petrochemical Corp plastic plant would infringe on historic slave cemeteries and would double air pollution to the detriment of those living in the surrounding neighborhood, which is 95% African-American.

