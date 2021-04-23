10 Republican attorneys general sue Biden administration over key climate measure

A coalition of 10 Republican attorneys general led by Louisiana accused the Biden administration of unlawfully restoring Obama-era levels of the cost of greenhouse gases on society in federal court on Thursday.

In this second lawsuit by a different coalition of Republican attorneys general over the so-called “social cost of greenhouse gases” that must be factored into policy, Landry and his peers from states including Texas and Florida accused the Biden administration of violating the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) because the strengthened analytical tool will “change the way federal decision-making is conducted.”

