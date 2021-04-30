EPA's 'time is up' on critical pesticide chlorpyrifos - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court ordered the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday to decide within 60 days to either set new safety levels for exposure to agricultural pesticide chlorpyrifos, or ban the substance altogether.

In a win for green groups and states who have been pushing the EPA for more than a decade to ban food uses of the widely used chemical through lawsuits and petitions making claims under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA), a majority of a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel told the agency that it had waited too long to act on evidence chlorpyrifos is harmful and that its “time is now up.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3nAwEZi