IN BRIEF: 60 House reps to Pelosi: no legal 'immunity' for fossil fuel cos during pandemic

Sixty Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives have urged its speaker and its minority leader to oppose limiting liability for the oil and gas industry in future coronavirus pandemic relief packages.

In a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday, its signatories, who make up about a quarter of House Democrats, said: “As Congress works on the next COVID-19 relief package, we urge you to categorically oppose any attempt to confer immunity on the fossil fuel industry or to limit its liability for the damages it causes to people or property.”

