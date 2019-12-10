Westlaw News
December 10, 2019 / 1:48 AM / a few seconds ago

IN BRIEF: SCOTUS declines to wade into states' water certification case

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the question of when states waive their authority under the Clean Water Act to grant water-quality certifications for dam and pipeline projects.

Two conservation groups, California Trout and Trout Unlimited, had asked the high court to reverse a January ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that the law’s one-year deadline for states to certify that federally licensed projects meet water-quality standards does not reset when an applicant withdraws and resubmits its request for certification.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Yv6XwY

