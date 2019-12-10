IN BRIEF: SCOTUS declines to wade into states' water certification case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the question of when states waive their authority under the Clean Water Act to grant water-quality certifications for dam and pipeline projects.

Two conservation groups, California Trout and Trout Unlimited, had asked the high court to reverse a January ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that the law’s one-year deadline for states to certify that federally licensed projects meet water-quality standards does not reset when an applicant withdraws and resubmits its request for certification.

