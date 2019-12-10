Alaska native man pleads guilty for killing polar bear in his yard

An Alaska man pleaded guilty on Monday in Anchorage federal court to violating a conservation law for killing a polar bear that ventured into his yard, in a case experts said illustrates the growing need for new standards on how to protect against wild animals pushing closer to populated areas due to climate change.

Christopher Gordon, a resident of northern Alaska village of Kaktovik, shot and killed the bear in December 2018 and was charged by federal prosecutors with violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA), which prohibits the taking of marine mammals, according to a plea agreement filed Friday. Gordon was 35 when charged in July.

