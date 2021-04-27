SCOTUS presses U.S., Guam in longrunning ex-Navy dump Superfund case

U.S. Supreme Court justices probed the island territory of Guam and the United States on Monday regarding a lower court ruling that has left the island on the hook for the $160 million cleanup of a former U.S. Navy landfill leaking toxic chemicals into the Pacific Ocean.

The justices put to the test the United States’ argument, delivered by Vivek Suri of the U.S. Department of Justice, that a settlement with the territory under the Clean Water Act (CWA) triggered a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) statute of limitations whose deadline it says Guam has missed.

