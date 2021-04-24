Guam to tell U.S. Supreme Court why Navy should pick up $160 mln cleanup tab

The U.S. territory of Guam will urge the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to overturn a lower court ruling that has left the island on the hook for the $160 million cleanup of a former U.S. Navy landfill leaking toxic chemicals into the Pacific Ocean.

The high court will hear oral arguments in a challenge by the island territory who says an appellate court got it wrong when it ruled that Guam waited too long to sue the United States to seek contributions for the Ordot Dump’s remediation under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) because a previous settlement under a different statute had triggered a CERCLA statute of limitations.

