IN BRIEF: Enviros sue BLM over Idaho phosphate mine project

Environmental groups sued the Bureau of Land Management in federal court on Tuesday, alleging that the agency unlawfully authorized an Idaho phosphate mine project by a subsidiary of Bayer AG because it didn’t account for the increased selenium pollution it may cause in waterways.

The Center for Biological Diversity and others alleged in U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho that BLM violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to take a “hard look” at how dust of selenium, a mineral toxic in high concentrations, that would be released at the proposed Caldwell Canyon open-pit mine in southeast Idaho could contaminate the nearby Blackfoot River. The mining project by Bayer’s P4 Production LLC, would produce phosphate that the complaint says the German chemicals group would use to manufacture the active ingredient in its weedkiller Roundup.

