IN BRIEF: S. Dakota sues Park Service over Mount Rushmore fireworks cancellation

South Dakota’s governor sued the National Park Service (NPS) in federal court in the state on Friday over its denial of a permission to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore for the Fourth of July.

Governor Kristi Noem alleges in a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota that the NPS acted arbitrarily and capriciously when it denied the state a permit for the event that draws thousands of people to the landmark in South Dakota’s Black Hills region. The NPS cited concerns about COVID-19 and risks of wildfires.

