2nd Circuit rules Donziger's home confinement, well into second year, must continue

A federal appeals court on Monday affirmed a lower court ruling that says embattled attorney Steven Donziger must continue his home confinement to ensure he appears at a criminal contempt trial arising from his battles against Chevron Corp over pollution in the Ecuadorian rainforest.

A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a summary order denied the American lawyer’s bid to loosen his pretrial release conditions, including his home confinement which currently stands at about 20 months, in the high-profile criminal contempt case, of which the trial has repeatedly been postponed. The panel said it largely deferred to the conclusion of the lower court that Donziger’s release conditions were “the least restrictive necessary ... in light of a risk of flight” to ensure he appears at his May 10 trial in Manhattan federal court.

