2nd Circuit rules EPA must release fuel-economy standards software

A federal appeals court has ruled that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must release parts of a computer program that models the cost for automakers of fuel-economy standard scenarios to two environmental groups who sought it under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday that the EPA must provide the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and the Environmental Defense Fund with the “core model” of its OMEGA software because the program does not qualify for an exemption from mandatory records disclosure under FOIA.

