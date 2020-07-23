2nd Circuit says law was misinterpreted in W. Virginia site cleanup case

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday opened the door to claims by a chemical company seeking cleanup costs from the previous owners of a contaminated site in West Virginia.

A two-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a lower court had misinterpreted circuit precedent when it dismissed MPM Silicone’s bid to recover remedial costs from a Dow Inc subsidiary on grounds the claims were time-barred under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA).

