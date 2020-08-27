3rd Circuit rejects Pennsylvania's 'shoddy' ozone control plan

A federal appeals court sent Pennsylvania regulators back to the drawing board Thursday after it rejected the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of their plan to manage ozone pollution levels from coal-fired power plants and other facilities.

A three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the Sierra Club, who had sued over the plan, concluding that Pennsylvania’s proposed rules to achieve federal ozone standards required by the Clean Air Act “spawn a pernicious loophole.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2EyoUoD