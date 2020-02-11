4th Circuit gives FERC green light to pursue $33 mln market manipulation penalty

A federal court of appeals allowed on Tuesday a lower court to proceed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s case regarding $33 million in civil penalties and disgorgement for alleged energy market manipulation by three investment funds and one of its traders.

A three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals affirmed a Richmond federal judge’s ruling denying Powathan Energy Fund’s bid to toss the case, rejecting arguments by the fund that a statute of limitations had run its course for most of the conduct underlying FERC’s claim when it pursued the penalties.

