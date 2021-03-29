4th Circuit OKs N.C. barrier island town's controversial sea wall

A federal appeals court on Friday denied a bid by a conservation group to nix the Army Corps of Engineers’ permitting of a jetty that would protect a North Carolina town’s beach from increased erosion, which has resulted in the loss of coastal homes and streets.

A unanimous panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling, saying the Corps acted reasonably when it permitted the town of Ocean Isle Beach to build a 1,050 foot-long “terminal groin,” similar to a rock jetty, that would extend into the Atlantic Ocean, denying the National Audubon Society’s claims that the structure was not the least environmentally damaging option for erosion control and would destroy bird habitat.

