5th Circuit rejects challenges to Louisiana haze-reduction plan

A U.S. court of appeals has denied separate bids by environmental groups and power companies asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider its 2017 approval of a Louisiana plan to reduce air pollution.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected two petitions - one by the Sierra Club and the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), the other by Entergy Louisiana and Cleco Power - arguing that the EPA should not have signed off on Louisiana’s so-called “state implementation plan” for controlling regional haze.

