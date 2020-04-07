5th Circuit rules feds immune from cattle quarantine lawsuit

A federal appeals court has affirmed a lower court ruling shielding the U.S. government from a lawsuit over the death of cattle whose southern Texas owners blamed on negligence from the federal government during a 2014 federal quarantine to eradicate fever ticks.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Monday that it lacked jurisdiction over the claims by Cascabel Cattle Company, LLC and three individual ranchers, finding that a quarantine waiver to the government’s sovereign immunity under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) did not apply to the case brought over the death of more than a dozen animals from being negligently roped and treated with the pesticide Co-Ral.

