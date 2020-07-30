5th Circuit says Exxon off the hook for $20 mln in air pollution penalties at Texas plant

A federal appeals court has vacated a lower court ruling that ordered ExxonMobil Corporation to pay $20 million over 16,000 air quality violations from an eastern Texas petrochemical complex, saying that the green groups who sued must first prove each violation was capable of harming their members.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that because the violations which the oil major recorded near Baytown varied vastly in magnitude from a fire in a cigarette-butt can to hours-long flaring incidents, plaintiffs Environment Texas Citizen Lobby and the Sierra Club need to prove their standing under the Clean Air Act.

