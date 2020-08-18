9th Circ denies full court review of case that blocked dicamba sales

A federal appeals court has denied three en banc review petitions of a June ruling blocking Bayer AG and rivals from selling an agricultural weedkiller in the United States.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday turned down the separate bids by Monsanto Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and BASF Corporation for a full court rehearing of the ruling that canceled their herbicides’ registrations with the Environmental Protection Agency. Monsanto is a Bayer subsidiary.

