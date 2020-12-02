9th Circuit greenlights road-widening for big trucks through old redwoods park

A federal appeals court gave a green light on Wednesday to a road-improvement project along a mile-long stretch of highway largely within a California state park home to giant redwood trees, the latest chapter in a decade-long legal battle.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling that previously blocked what it called a “relatively limited” project, finding that the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) had sufficiently shown under the National Environment Policy Act that the widening and strengthening of interstate Highway 101 to accommodate larger trucks would not significantly harm the park’s ancient redwood trees.

