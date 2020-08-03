9th Circuit halts logging project in California's Mendocino forest

A federal appeals court reversed on Monday a lower court order that had denied an environmental group’s request to stop a U.S. Forest Service logging project covering nearly 4,700 acres of land in northern California’s Mendocino National Forest.

A split three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the U.S. Forest Service had misinterpreted the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) when it dismissed the bid by the Environment Protection Information Center (EPIC) to preliminarily enjoin the agency’s logging.

