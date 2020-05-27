Westlaw News
9th Circuit OKs coal storage at proposed Oakland marine terminal

Sebastien Malo

The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court ruling that greenlights the construction of a rail-to-ship terminal in Oakland to handle coal, finding that a 2016 city ordinance prohibiting storage of the fossil fuel at the facility breached its contract with the developer.

A divided panel on Tuesday said the California city was wrong in citing health and safety provisions in its 2013 contract with Oakland Bulk & Oversized Terminal LLC (OBOT) to pass a municipal resolution barring shipments of coal through the proposed marine terminal.

