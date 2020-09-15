9th Circuit trims ARCO's contribution toward Montana Superfund site

A U.S. federal appeals court on Monday trimmed by more than $10 million the funds Atlantic Richfield Co (ARCO) must pay mining company Asarco to help with the cleanup of a western Montana Superfund site.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals partially vacated a lower court ruling that had found ARCO and its parent at BP liable for a quarter of the $111.4 million Asarco set aside in a trust to remedy the site in East Helena, Montana. Rather, the panel said ARCO is liable for a quarter of costs “incurred to date,” a lesser $61.4 million.

