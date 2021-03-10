After setback, 'climate kids' narrow lawsuit in Oregon court

A group of young Americans suing the federal government over actions they say contribute to climate change asked a Eugene, Oregon federal court on Tuesday for permission to file an amended complaint after their pioneering case, Juliana v. United States, was thrown out by an appeals court.

The young climate activists’ move to tweak their complaint so as to cure the deficiencies in legal standing that doomed it in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals precedes an alternative plan to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to review the ruling.

