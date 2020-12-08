AGs ask 9th Circ to close 'loophole' in pesticide litigation

A coalition of 11 attorneys general led by California is urging a federal appellate court to reject an Environmental Protection Agency bid to re-register an insecticide made by Corteva Agriscience, saying the move creates a loophole that allows for an indefinite “delay.”

California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra and his counterparts including in New York and Massachusetts told the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that it should deny EPA’s motion to remand its registration of sulfoxaflor calling the agency’s move an attempt to delay the litigation “indefinitely” while allowing the product, which environmental groups say kills bees, to remain on the market.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gsssaG