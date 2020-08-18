AGs, enviros warn of 'bomb trains' in new lawsuits over shipping LNG by rail

Sixteen attorneys general and a coalition of six environmental groups separately sued the Trump administration on Tuesday in Washington D.C. federal appeals court over a rule that would allow the transportation by rail of explosive liquefied natural gas, arguing that the measure would be dangerous and could destroy cities.

In this first lawsuit, the Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit over the U.S. Department of Transportation rule scheduled to take effect next week, alleging that it violates the Hazardous Materials Transportation Act.

