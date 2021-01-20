AGs target Trump's last-minute enviro rules in lawsuit blitzkrieg

Multistate coalitions of Democratic attorneys general on Tuesday responded to a flurry of rules loosening environmental protections that the Trump administration adopted in its waning days with a blitz of lawsuits in federal district and appeal courts seeking to block them.

The coalitions led by the attorneys general of California, Massachusetts and New York challenge federal agencies and departments behind about a dozen rules that roll back endangered species protections, weaken safeguards against pollution, and limit what scientific research the Environmental Protection Agency can use to formulate regulations.

