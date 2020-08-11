Arconic, others' double dip on Superfund cleanup costs not time-barred - 9th Circ

A federal appeals court on Monday reversed a ruling by a lower court that said it was too late for tens of companies including aluminum giant Arconic and BASF Corporation to seek financial contributions from more than a dozen other companies to clean up a Superfund site in southern California.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the plaintiffs who had agreed in 2007 to begin remediating the Omega Chemical Corporation Superfund site were not time-barred by that agreement’s statute of limitations to seek additional money from other companies to help with the cleanup because the agreement 13 years prior did not cover all contamination at the site.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2XQe441